3.5" EYCE 'Shorty' One-Hitter

by Stash Lab Technologies

$13.99MSRP

Introducing the brand new EYCE silicone 'shorty' one-hitter pipe- the latest innovation from EYCE Molds! You'll be the first of all your friends to get this badass smoking gadget. This platinum-cured silicone chillum is perfect for your next outdoor smoking adventure. It comes completed with a removable borosilicate glass inlaid bowl and even has a built-in keychain/necklace loop. This makes the shorty the ultimate on-the-go smoking piece. Another unique feature this pipe touts is its compatibility with the EYCE titanium nozzle which will effectively convert the pipe into a dab straw! If this pipe wasn't already the most insane value, the indestructible design is also guaranteed with a lifetime warranty. The bowl comes apart for easy cleaning, and the pipe is small enough to take on-the-go. Collect all of the different colors! Highlights: - Length: 3.5 inches - 13mm glass bowl - Easy to clip keychain loop - Lifetime warranty - Platinum cured silicone body - Removable borosilicate glass bowl - Compatible with EYCE titanium nozzle - Can convert into dab straw - Chose your favorite color - Easy to clean - Indestructible medical grade silicone - Built-in necklace/keychain hook - Portable stash pipe Limited Lifetime Warranty: EYCE provides a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer's defects. If the integrity of this product is impaired in any way that causes failure due to what is considered normal use and wear, EYCE will replace the defective parts following an inspection by their engineering staff. Please go to eycemolds.com/lifetime-warranty/ for complete warranty details and registration form. A $3.00 registration fee will apply. Warranty only covers silicone. Warranty does not cover burnt silicone.

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!