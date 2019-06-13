Neilstrong12
on June 13th, 2019
Real Deal :) Fucking awesome piece!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$29.99MSRP
The hottest pipe in town, the chili pepper glass spoon is hand-blown in sunny Los Angeles, California. Sure to spice up your stash, the chili has an inside out glass exterior with a deep bowl for dry herb. At 4" length, this pipe is a perfect portable pepper! Highlights: - Made by Glassheads in the U.S.A. - Multiple Colors available - Made from quality borosilicate glass - 4" length - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable- carry it anywhere!
on June 13th, 2019
Real Deal :) Fucking awesome piece!