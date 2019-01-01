4" Magic Mushroom Shaped "Shroom" Glass Chillum
$49.99MSRP
About this product
A true work of wonder, this magic mushroom inspired glass one-hitter is crafted to highlight the shape and blended colors in a most realistic fashion. At a discreet 4 inch length, you can count on this portable piece to accompany you on every trip! Highlights: - Length: 4 inches - Psilocybin mushroom themed design - Surface worked piece - Thick glass - High quality borosilicate glass - Carry it anywhere - Colored glass - Made for dry herbs
