4.5" Smoked Glass Bubbler | Marley Natural

by Stash Lab Technologies

At the crossroads of form and function comes the Marley Natural bubbler, part of the smoked glass collection. Boasting an unforgettable design and guaranteed to be a staple in your stash. The pipe has a generous carb diameter, convenient for adding water and clearing smoke. Functionality is not forgotten, from its top of the line eight-slit percalater downstem to the practical splash-and-ash catch. A standout pipe, the Marley Natural bubbler has a smokey tint and is accented by a gold stripe evoking the Jamaican spirit. Highlights: - Height: 4.5 inches - Eight-slit percalater stem - Built-in ash catcher - Splashgaurd - Hand blown borosilicate glass - Elegant & sleek smoked glass - Large carb - Gold stripes and lion emblem decorated exterior

Marilyn43

This thing is DOPE! The only reason Im not giving 5 stars is cuz there's a lil whistle sound when inhaling. Super nice piece though. And Stash Lab shipping and packaging was real good

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!