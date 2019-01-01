About this product
The preferred portable travel piece, Marley Natural has placed their mark on the one-hitter pipe. A subtle gold stripe compliments this subtle taster. Made from the highest quality smoked borosilicate glass, this pipe is a great travel companion! Highlights: - Dimensions: 4.53" L x 3.15" W x 2.56" D - High-quality borosilicate glass - Ash catch - Sleek design smoked glass - Large volume for multiple draws - Travel-ready - Discreet - Simple cleaning instructions provided - Heat-resistant glass Cleaning Directions: Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.