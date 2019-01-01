About this product
- Highlights - Height: 4.5 inches - The kind pen tri use vaporizer - Compatible dry herbs concentrates e-liquids - Concentrate atomizer - Dual ceramic rods Titanium Coils - Dry herb ceramic chamber - E liquid atomizer - Includes micro usb charger - Includes packing tool silicone storage jar cleaning brush - Safety feature - 5 click turn on shut off - Direct draw vaporizer - Analog vaporizer - Portable vaporizer - Vape pen - Fixed temperature - Choice of color
