Highlights: - 4.75 inch measured pipe - Dichro frit style - Winter motif - Colored glass - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Intricate frit amp design - Handmade in the USA - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable- carry it anywhere! - A beautiful hand-blown spoon with a holiday feel! Don't be fooled by the portability of this piece, it sure is a heavy hitter. This 4.75 inch pipe sports beautiful striping on thick colored glass. In addition to a cool blue winter motif, the pipe also features a deep bowl and thick borosilicate glass. From the artistic minds at Glassheads in Savannah Georgia, this work of art is a great piece to cool down your smoke for the holidays.
