About this product
- Highlights - Height: 5 inches - The kind pen dry herb vaporizer - 350°F - 430°F - Ceramic chamber 0.5g capacity - Digital interface - Durable battery life 3 4 Hours - For use with dry herbs - Heated with true convection technology - Includes packing tool cleaning brush - 3 Covers for mouthpiece - Includes retractable micro usb charger - No combustion - OLED display - 5 click on off - 5 minute safety shutoff - Smart memory technology - Tracks last temperature used - Direct draw vaporizer - Digital vaporizer - Portable vaporizer - Adjustable temperature
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.