50 Milliliter Automatic Vape Cartridge Filler Machine

by Stash Lab Technologies

$249.99MSRP

About this product

Highlights: - Maximum Performance: Can fill up to 100 cartridges in 5 minutes - Easily Adjusted: Fills in 1ml, 2ml, 3ml, 4ml, and 5ml increments - High Precision: The heated barrel has a controller which allows you to set your desired temperature (Room Temp - 190°F) - Ultra Safe: Built-in temperature cutoff at 190°F - Filler Comes Ready to Use: Just plug the unit in and attach the included - 14 Gauge Tip Adjustable Plunger Tension/Tightening: For user preferred plunger action Box Includes: ~ Extra barrel plunger gasket ~ 5 ft. power cord ~ 3 ft. heat cord to control box ~ 14 gauge lure lock needle Description: The Neocision semi-automatic cartridge filling gun can is easily adjusted to fill in 1ml, 2ml, 3ml, 4ml, and 5ml increments. You can quickly and accurately fill your cartridges. The heated barrel has a digital controller that allows the user to set a temperature from (room temperature - 190°F) in increments of 1.0°F. The filler comes ready to use, just plug it in and attach the included 14 gauge tip. Specifications: > Polypropylene Barrel – Chemically Resistant to Isopropyl Alcohol, Ethanol, Butane, Hexane, Glycerin, Glycols, Terpenes, and most Acids > 14 gauge lure lock needle included > Adjusts from 1-5ml shots > Lure lock hub for all types of size attachments > Extra barrel plunger gasket included > Adjustable plunger tension/tightening (*for user preferred plunger action) > Built-in temperature cutoff @190F. > 5 ft. power cord > 3 ft. heat cord to control box. > Assembled weight 10 oz. To Fill the Syringe: Advance the plunger all the way to the needle tip of the barrel. Place the needle into the Oil and pull the plunger all the way back until it stops. The barrel will be filled. Cleaning: Cleaning the barrel and components can be done with De-limonene, other chemicals can be used, however, *The Barrel Gasket is made of Nitrile and can degrade with overexposure to chemicals like Isopropyl Alcohol. Increasing the Max Temperature: The Max Temperature Setting is 190°F. To increase the temperature beyond that, the user will need to follow the included instruction to unlock and change the max temp. (Absolute Max. is 212°F)

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!