- Highlights: - Height: 5.5 inches - The kind pen concentrate vaporizer - 3 Temperature settings - Adjustable airflow - Coil-Less chamber - Ceramic dish: no combustion - Concentrate vape pen - Double quartz rods w/ titanium coils - Handheld vaporizer by the kind pen - Includes 2 types of heating elements - Includes retractable micro usb charger - Increased airflow system - Power safety feature - Recommended by high times magazine - Splatter guard - Touch sensor lithium ion battery: 1500 mAh - Direct draw vaporizer - Portable vaporizer Vape pen Vape kit Choice of color
