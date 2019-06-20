 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 6" EYCE Silicone Sidecar Bubbler Swivel Neck- Assorted Colors

6" EYCE Silicone Sidecar Bubbler Swivel Neck- Assorted Colors

by Stash Lab Technologies

EYCE has taken classic smoking style and elevated it with an ultrafunctional design to form the Sidecar. The Sidecar delivers traditional honeycomb filtration in a contemporary form. Crafted from virtually indestructible silicone and borosilicate glass, the Sidecar is extremely durable and portable, making it a standout compared to its all-glass counterparts. The platinum-cured silicone ensures high-heat resistance while also providing flexibility and a comfortable grip. A heavy-duty glass quartz banger is easily removable and simple to clean. An adjustable neck allows the user to have a personalized experience with every hit. The lid doubles as a built-in concentrate container which is great for on-the-go storage. The base has four tool slots, making it easy to prepare your session. Highlights: - Honeycomb filtration - Platinum-Cured silicone - Built-In hidden stash jar & material tool - Removable quartz banger included - Adjustable neck - 4 built-in tool slots - Flared mouthpiece - Indestructible design - Lifetime warranty - Water chamber with removable top - 12 unique color patterns - Easy to clean & travel-friendly Cleaning Your Rig: We recommend scrubbing with a mild soap solution and warm water. DO NOT use any alcohol solution on your silicone product, alcohol breaks down silicone and is not recommended. Freezing your silicone unit is also a great way to clean it. Freeze it overnight, then bend and twist the silicone to crack out the residue.

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!