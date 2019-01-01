6" Magic Mushroom Shaped "Shroom" Glass Spoon
by Stash Lab Technologies
$59.99MSRP
About this product
A true work of wonder, this magic mushroom inspired glass pipe is crafted to highlight the shape and blended colors in a most realistic fashion. At a modest 6 inch length, you can count on this portable piece to accompany on every trip! Highlights: - Length: 6 inch length - Psilocybin mushroom themed design - Beautiful frit worked bottom - Hand-worked piece - Thick glass - Carb hole on left side - Carry it anywhere! - Colored glass - Made for dry herbs
