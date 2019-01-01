7" Marley Natural Rise Up Limited Edition | Smoked Glass Spoon
Sophisticated smoking just took on a whole new meaning. Stand out from the rest with this expertly crafted smoked glass spoon. This custom designed piece combines a seamless balance of quality and durability. The beautifully rounded stem and heat resistant glass bowl allow for consistent draws, creating an exceptionally smooth smoking experience. Highlights: - Dimensions: 7.28" L x 4.53" W x 2.95" D - Limited edition Rise Up pipe - Deep bowl - Heat resistance glass bowl - High-quality borosilicate glass - Elegant & sleek smoked glass - Carb hole on the left side - Ergonomic mouthpiece - Smoke swirls for cooling action - Simple cleaning instructions provided Cleaning Directions: Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
