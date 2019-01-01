About this product
Highlights: - 7 inch height - Standing 3.5 inch base width - Tungsten 3 hole diffused fixed downstem - Can be Oil Rig / Dab Rig with a Domeless Nail - Thick 5mm borosilicate glass - 45 degree mouthpeice - 14mm female joint - 14mm male one-hitter bowl included - Clear glass with black downstem and accents - Sleek purple Grav decal - Made in Austin, Texas - Dual use water pipe & dab rig! - A versatile piece for everyday use, can be used as water pipe or dab rig. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 3 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav delivers again.
