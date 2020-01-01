 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 7.25" EYCE Mini Beaker Waterpipe

7.25" EYCE Mini Beaker Waterpipe

by Stash Lab Technologies

Write a review
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 7.25" EYCE Mini Beaker Waterpipe
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 7.25" EYCE Mini Beaker Waterpipe
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 7.25" EYCE Mini Beaker Waterpipe
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 7.25" EYCE Mini Beaker Waterpipe
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 7.25" EYCE Mini Beaker Waterpipe

$44.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Highlights: - Pipe Height: 7.25 inches - Built-in large secret stash compartment - Stainless steel poker tool - Hidden dab pad/rolling tray - Enclosed glass downstem with slit diffuser - 14mm borosilicate downstem included - Platinum cured silicone - High heat resistant - Ergonomic grip - Ice catcher - Lifetime warranty - Removable 14mm borosilicate glass bowl - 6 updated color variants - Easy to clean - Indestructible medical grade silicone - Portable pipe - Liquid concentrate/solid concentrate (compatible with 14mm banger, not included) - Introducing the beaker sidekick! Description: Eyce has taken classic smoking style and elevated it with an ultra-functional design to form "The Mini Beaker". Standing at just 7.25 inches tall, The Mini Beaker delivers traditional water pipe filtration in a contemporary form. Crafted from indestructible silicone and borosilicate glass, The beaker is extremely durable and portable, making it stand out against its all-glass counterparts. The platinum-cured silicone ensures high heat resistance while also providing flexibility and a comfortable grip. A heavy-duty glass bowl securely fits in the universal 14mm downstem, but is easily removable and simple to clean. The stash jar doubles as a pad for working with your material while also keeping anything metal, such as a lighter or stir tool, easily accessible. Built with covert compartments, your stash and material tool will be discreetly hidden for on-the-go use. *Cleaning recommendation: Soak beaker in warm water to help clean the inner chambers. Isopropyl alcohol is not recommended with any EYCE brand products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Stash Lab Technologies Logo
At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!