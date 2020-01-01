12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
Highlights: - Pipe Height: 7.25 inches - Built-in large secret stash compartment - Stainless steel poker tool - Hidden dab pad/rolling tray - Enclosed glass downstem with slit diffuser - 14mm borosilicate downstem included - Platinum cured silicone - High heat resistant - Ergonomic grip - Ice catcher - Lifetime warranty - Removable 14mm borosilicate glass bowl - 6 updated color variants - Easy to clean - Indestructible medical grade silicone - Portable pipe - Liquid concentrate/solid concentrate (compatible with 14mm banger, not included) - Introducing the beaker sidekick! Description: Eyce has taken classic smoking style and elevated it with an ultra-functional design to form "The Mini Beaker". Standing at just 7.25 inches tall, The Mini Beaker delivers traditional water pipe filtration in a contemporary form. Crafted from indestructible silicone and borosilicate glass, The beaker is extremely durable and portable, making it stand out against its all-glass counterparts. The platinum-cured silicone ensures high heat resistance while also providing flexibility and a comfortable grip. A heavy-duty glass bowl securely fits in the universal 14mm downstem, but is easily removable and simple to clean. The stash jar doubles as a pad for working with your material while also keeping anything metal, such as a lighter or stir tool, easily accessible. Built with covert compartments, your stash and material tool will be discreetly hidden for on-the-go use. *Cleaning recommendation: Soak beaker in warm water to help clean the inner chambers. Isopropyl alcohol is not recommended with any EYCE brand products.
