8.5" Marley Natural Rise Up Limited Edition | Smoked Glass Steamroller
by Stash Lab TechnologiesWrite a review
$53.99MSRP
About this product
When it comes to smoking, finding that amazing piece that performs well and looks great is no easy task. Lucky for you, we found a pipe that fits the role. A uniquely distinctive design, this steamroller is highlighted by its rounded ergonomic mouthpiece and hand-blown smoked glass body. This handheld piece packs a powerful draw, sure to complement and accentuate your herbing ritual. Included is a convenient roll-stopper to prevent messy accidents and devastating falls. Additionally, this steamroller has a "thumb-press" bowl to make packing your desired amount an easy experience. Highlights: - Dimensions: 8.47" L x 3.54" W x 2.56" D - Limited edition Rise Up pipe - High-quality borosilicate glass - "Thumb-press" bowl - Sleek design smoked glass - Large volume draws - Roll stopper to prevent spills - Travel-ready - Simple cleaning instructions provided - Heat-resistant glass Cleaning Directions: Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
