8.75" Helix | Flared Water Pipe w/ Fixed Downstem
About this product
Highlights: - Height: 8.75 inches - Uses the bulb-shaped Venturi Chamber with slits to spin your smoke around tornado-style - Thick 60 x 5mm borosilicate glass - Fixed showerhead downstem - Helix mouthpeice cools down hits with air injection and spinning action - 14mm Helix male one hitter bowl included - Helix Venturi chamber on top - Standing measurments: 4" L x 4" W x 8.75" H - Cylindrical bottom chamber - Flared base - No carb hole - 14mm female joint - Hand-blown in Austin, Texas - Scientific glass - Straight neck - Decal color selected as available
