Highlights: - 9mm Grav labs chillum - Super discreet - Portable pipe - Thick glass - Choice of color - Sleek Grav Labs logo - Clear glass - Colored glass * Decal colors may vary, glass color is guaranteed. Description: Simple to use and super portable, the Grav Labs taster chillum is your go-to travel pipe. This piece is an economical choice that doesn't compromise on quality. Conveniently designed to stick in your pocket or purse and go. Choose from a wide variety of colors!
