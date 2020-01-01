 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Alpha Cat | The Alpha Puff All-in-One Smoking Kit

Alpha Cat | The Alpha Puff All-in-One Smoking Kit

by Stash Lab Technologies

$54.99MSRP

About this product

Introducing the Alpha Puff- the first ever, complete smoking kit solution. New to the market, this innovative smoking tool covers all the bases. Included is a magnetic grinder, portable water pipe and customized cleaning tool, sleek holders for your Alpha TurboTorch lighter, filters, and papers, and even additional storage compartments to put herb and rolling cones! Oh, did we mention that it turns into a bubbler? Pour some water in, screw on the mouthpiece and slide in the glass downstem. You are ready to toke hard and heavy on this brilliantly designed polycarbonate pipe. You can break down the Puff Kit into it's separate parts which make it is easy to clean with just soap and water, just remember to take out the papers and lighter. Alpha Puff Kit Includes: 1.) Magnetic grinder 2.) Screw on water pipe converter and glass downstem 3.) Customized cleaning brush 4.) High quality refillable butane lighter(*lighter does not come filled) 5.) Alpha Cat king size rolling papers and filter tips Highlights: - Three sleek storage holders for papers, filters, and TurboTorch lighter - Comes in a beautiful storage box with complete instructions - Storage space for 3 pre-rolled aromatic material - Storage space for herb - Fits snug in a backpack holder - Discreet and inconspicuous look makes for perfect outdoor and on-the-go smoking Instructions for use: 1.) Unscrew the lid and remove the middle portion 2.) Separate the bottom half from the top half 3.) Remove the glass piece, brush cap and remove the Alpha Puff mouth piece from inside the middle portion 4.) Screw the bottom and top pieces back together 5.) Fill the inner core from the top with Water to the desired level 6.) Screw the Alpha Puff mouth piece to the top of the puff kit 7.) Insert the glass Piece and enjoy

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!