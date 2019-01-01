 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
6" Avocado Bong

by Stash Lab Technologies

About this product

Highlights: - Joint size: 14mm female - Standing Height: 6 inches - Features three uniquely placed avocados - Made in the USA - Diffused downstem percolater - Themed pipe - Thick borosilicate glass - Fixed downstem - Clear glass - Beautifully textured features - 90 degree joint - Bent neck - A trio of avocados line this one-of-a-kind water pipe! - Empire Glassworks finally released what we've all been waiting for- an ultimate avocado themed water pipe. You will find the - extremely detailed, hand crafted, and high quality avocados from top to bottom. - The bowl is an intricate mini avocado with an ergonomic handle and grip for easy use. The second fruit is nestled inside the pipe and acts as the diffused downstem. And finally, the big life-sized avocado acts as the neck and mouthpiece. On top of being a uniquely beautiful pipe, the design is also conducive for optimal draws and smooth smoke.

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!