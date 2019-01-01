About this product
A perfect rig for the Star Wars fanatic, this one-of-kind pipe is handmade by our friends at Empire Glassworks. Suited with a wide freestanding base and high quality borosilicate glass, this rig is assured to remain durable over time. BB-710 is well defined by an intricate silver and orange colored accent. Additionally, he has a worked accented marble piece on his head. The droid comes with a 10mm male joint coupled with a free nail and dome counterpart. Highlights: - Height: 5 inches - Star Wars droid BB-710 themed - Empire Glassworks dab rig - 10mm male joint - Colored glass - High quality thick glass - Handmade in Placentia, California - Themed glass - 45 degree joint angle - Fixed downstem - Freestanding base - Free nail & dome included
