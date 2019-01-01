About this product
- Highlights: - Joint size: 10/ 14/ 18mm - Female joint - Male joint - Lavatech e nail - Auto Turn On to 710 degree for optimal low temp feature - 120v 150w coil with A 5 pin xlr kevlar plug - 20mm Coil measuring 4 3" in length - Comes with an entirely universal 3pc titanium nail - Compact power box measuring 5" L X 3.5" W X 2.5" H - Completely universal titanium e nail kit - Digital display with adjustable temperature controls - Nail compatible with 20mm coils and flat coils - Nail dimensions: 3" height with A 7/8" inner diameter - Nail fits 10, 14, and 18mm male and female joints - Standard uv power cord measuring 5' 4" in length
