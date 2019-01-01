About this product
Chameleon Glass has reinvented their signature spoon bubbler into a dual-use vapor rig and water pipe. The first of its kind, the Monsoon has a freestanding spill-proof design equipped for functionality. The pipe is well built using high quality scientific glass, ensuring lifelong durability. Included is a 14mm female bowl and a domeless quartz nail. Highlights: - Joint: 14mm male - Height: 5 inches - Chameleon Glass dab rig/ water pipe - Dual use for dry herbs and concentrates - Includes domeless quartz nail - Includes 14mm polished female bowl - Spill proof - Thick scientific glass - Clear borosilicate glass - Inline perc - 45 degree joint - Dome splashguard - Portable bubbler pipe - Made in Phoenix, Arizona
