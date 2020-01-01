 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 2.0 Mold Kit Reusable Water Pipe | EYCE

2.0 Mold Kit Reusable Water Pipe | EYCE

by Stash Lab Technologies

About this product

The pipe that has defined the brand, the ice water pipe kit 2.0 has revolutionized the way we smoke! Simple to use, and reuse over again. Broken glass and cleaning resin are a thing of the past. Cold smoke creates smooth draws. This pipe makes the smoothest draws, cooling the smoke to -3 degrees Celsius. This design is highly functional and combines the benefits of silicone, glass, and plastic all into one amazing piece. When properly stored in the freezer between sessions, the mold can be reused. The last water pipe you'll ever nee to own, be sure to impress your friends with EYCE! Highlights: - Mold kit produces water pipe made out ice - Heavy duty platinum cured silicone mold - Core Pin - Diffused metal downstem - Airtight silicone grommet seal - Comfortable acrylic mouthpiece - Easy to hold stand with built-in finger grip - Silicone plug - Compatible with any 9mm or 10mm slide(slide not included) - Detailed user manual included - Choice of colors Limited Lifetime Warranty: EYCE provides a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer's defects. If the integrity of this product is impaired in any way that causes failure due to what is considered normal use and wear, EYCE will replace the defective parts following an inspection by their engineering staff. Please go to eycemolds.com/lifetime-warranty/ for complete warranty details and registration form. A $3.00 registration fee will apply. Warranty only covers silicone. Warranty does not cover burnt silicone.

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!