2.5" 'Fisherman's Friend' Wooden Chillum | Monkey Pipe
About this product
Highlights: - Dimensions: 2 1/8" (L) x 3/4" (W) x 1" (H) - Can be used with or without a .625" screen - Stainless steel bottom slides out for easy cleaning - Hidden storage compartment for herbs - Swivel top with a recessed mouthpiece - Proudly made in the USA - Monkey pipe logo engraved - Pocket-sized - For dry herbs - Polished stainless steel middle - Hardwood composition - Steel lining covers stash slot - Choice of wood finish
