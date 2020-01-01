Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
$44.99MSRP
This silicone pipe is certainly not your ordinary bubbler. Included is a built in hidden stash jar, an aluminum poker tool, and a high quality inlaid glass bowl. Most importantly, the bubbler has a removable top with a fixed downstem, making it easy to clean and add water. On top of all that, the indestructible design is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty. Collect all 8 different colors! Highlights: - Built in secret stash compartment - Stainless steel poker tool - Platinum Cured Silicone Body and Stem Cap - Removable top with fixed downstem - 4 sidewall facing holes - Lifetime warranty - Removable borosilicate glass bowl - 8 unique color patterns - Easy to clean - Indestructible medical grade silicone - Carb hole
