12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This beaker glass water pipe is a beast. Standing at foot tall, its loaded with extra thick borosilicate glass. Designed with a raised ice restriction to prevent splash. Grav Labs sleek black decal and innovative scientific glass combine to create a high quality product with a badass look. Highlights: - 12 inch height - Fixed downstem - 14mm funnel bowl - Strong percolation - Thick borosilicate glass - Scientific glass - Clear glass with black Grav Labs decal - Made in Austin, Texas
Be the first to review this product.