Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A versatile piece for everyday use, can be used as water pipe or dab rig. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 3 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav Labs delivers again. Highlights: - 7 inch height - Standing 3.5 inch base width - Tungsten 3 hole diffused fixed downstem - Can be Oil Rig / Dab Rig with a Domeless Nail - Thick 5mm borosilicate glass - 45 degree mouthpeice - 14mm female joint - 14mm male one-hitter bowl included - Clear glass with black downstem and accents - Sleek purple Grav Labs decal - Made in Austin, Texas
Be the first to review this product.