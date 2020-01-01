Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$119.99MSRP
Grav Labs has released another tight piece, bigger and better than the original mini bubblers. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 4 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav Labs delivers again. Highlights: - 9 inch height - Standing 3.5 inch base width - Fixed tungsten down stem rod reinforcement - 4 sidewall facing holes - High quality thick borosilicate glass - 45 degree mouthpeice - Works like a water pipe - Clear glass with black downstem and accents - Sleek Grav Labs logo
Be the first to review this product.