Highlights: - Uses the bulb-shaped Venturi Chamber with slits to spin your smoke around tornado-style - Thick 60 x 5mm borosilicate glass - Removable downstem length: 19:14mm - Helix mouthpeice cools down hits with air injection and spinning action - 19mm ground joint - Inside cut 19mm > 14mm slitted difusser downstem - Helix Venturi chamber on top - Male 14mm Helix one-hitter bowl with roll stoppers - Standing measurments: 4" L x 4" W x 8.75" H - Cylindrical bottom chamber - Flared base - No carb hole - Hand-blown in Austin, Texas - Scientific glass - Straight neck - Decal color selected as available
