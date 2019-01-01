"Illuminati Glow Critter" Glass Spoon Pipe- Octopus
Highlights: - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Made from quality borosilicate glass - Glow in the dark octopus adornment - Designed and made in the USA - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable- carry it anywhere! Emerging most prominently from the top of the bowl is a brilliant octopus friend! This pipe is a nighttime attraction sure to impress all of your friends. When the lights go down, flip on a black light and watch the magic unfold as the glass lights up. Emerging most prominently from the top of the bowl is a brilliant octopus friend! This worked glass pipe measures a comfortable 4 inches long. You can leave your big clunky pieces behind, because with this illuminated lightweight pipe, you can turn off the lights anywhere!
