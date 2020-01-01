 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  4" Cobalt Blue Steamroller | Jane West x Grav Labs

4" Cobalt Blue Steamroller | Jane West x Grav Labs

by Stash Lab Technologies

About this product

A contemporary take on a smoking classic, the Jane West steamroller pipe delivers enormous draws. Distinguished by its iconic design, the pipe features ergonomic finger rests, large carb hole, and a lifted exterior bowl. Additionally, the steamroller has a unique inverted mouthpiece and built-in roll stop Infused cobalt ore defines its deep blue hue. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is 4.25 inches long. Highlights: - Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs - 4-inch length - 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing - Large lifted exterior funnel bowl - Inverted mouthpiece - Carb hole on left side - Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore - Ergonomic grip and finger rests - Deep bowl - Sleek white Jane West decal About Jane West: Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women. Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!