  5. "Large Wooden" Steamroller

"Large Wooden" Steamroller

by Stash Lab Technologies

$70.99MSRP

About this product

Highlights: - High quality black walnut wood locally sourced in North America - Rustic motif, sleek design - Large volume draws - Can be easily taken apart for cleaning and storage - Travel ready - Beautiful wooden display stand included - Heat resistant glass Sustainably sourced black walnut hardwood! When it comes to smoking, finding that amazing piece that performs well and looks great is no easy task. Lucky for you, we found a pipe that fits the role. A uniquely distinctive design, this steamroller is highlighted by its rounded black walnut mouthpiece and hand blown glass body. This handheld piece packs a powerful draw, doing so with premier class, sure to complement and accentuate your herbing ritual. Included is a curved wooden display stand, perfect for showcasing your smoking companion. Dimensions 6.75” L x 1” W / 17 cm L x 2.5 cm W Cleaning Directions Glass Care Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water. Wood Care Do not submerge wood component in any liquid. A nylon brush can be passed through wood to remove any residue. A very small amount of isopropyl alcohol can be applied to the brush beforehand without causing any damage to the wood. Over time, the wood will lose its natural luster. Applying a small amount of wood conditioner will restore the appearance of the wood and will also protect it from variations in environmental moisture levels. Warm wood conditioner should be applied so that it penetrates the wood grain. Apply liberally in the direction of the grain. Let sit for approximately 20 minutes, wipe off any excess, and buff gently with a cloth.

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!