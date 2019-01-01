At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!