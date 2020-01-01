Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$32.99MSRP
Highlights: - Height: 2.75 inches - Newest most innovative way to smoke blunts - Updated design - Dual-slit diffuser - Wider body - Mini discreet size, perfect for on the go use - Ergonomically placed carb hole - Spill proof design - Fits almost all rolled items - Palm size - One hitter function - Both normal and directional air flow carb cap - Minimizes waste and helps filter out toxins - Made from high quality borosilicate glass - Emblazoned Martian design and custom MJ logo on base How it works: Fill the King Toke 1/4 with water. Insert your pre-rolled items into the fitted opening. Light, repeat, enjoy!
Be the first to review this product.