The piece that has revolutionized the way we smoke blunts, MJ's Arsenal glass blunt bubbler is cleanest and most effective way to burn blunts. With its spill-proof freestanding base and a discreet compact size, this pipe is a perfect travel companion that will never get your blunt wet! The blunt bubbler has an ergonomically placed carb and a design that significantly minimizes waste. Purchase with confidence knowing this is the real deal, the patented Martian decal will stay watch over the Stash. Highlights - Newest most innovative way to smoke blunts - Mini discreet size, perfect for on the go use - Ergonomically placed carb hole - Spill proof design - Fits almost all rolled items - One hitter function - Both normal and directional air flow carb cap - Minimizes waste and helps filter out toxins - Made from high quality borosilicate glass - Emblazoned Martian design and custom MJ logo on base
