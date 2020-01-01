About this product
Highlights: - Handmade in Denver, Colorado - Heavy-duty aerospace aluminum - Anodized 6061 T-6 aircraft-grade aluminum exoskeleton - Shock-absorbing rubber gaskets - Ember-blocking smoke screen - Compatible with all three Pyptek concentrate attachments - Nearly indestructible - Handheld portable pipe - High-quality borosilicate glass - Comes fully assembled and includes an extra Pyptek O-ring & screen kit and pipe cleaners - Available in 5 unique colors - A pipe you can take on any adventure. The aircraft grade aluminum exoskeleton protects the borosilicate glass internal body. This spoon is smoke-ready as it comes fully assembled alongside metal screens, pipe cleaners, and an extra Pyptek O-ring.
