 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. 3" Colored Slider Glass Blunt Assorted Colors |Sesh Supply

3" Colored Slider Glass Blunt Assorted Colors |Sesh Supply

by Stash Lab Technologies

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Pipes 3" Colored Slider Glass Blunt Assorted Colors |Sesh Supply
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Pipes 3" Colored Slider Glass Blunt Assorted Colors |Sesh Supply
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Pipes 3" Colored Slider Glass Blunt Assorted Colors |Sesh Supply
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Pipes 3" Colored Slider Glass Blunt Assorted Colors |Sesh Supply
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Pipes 3" Colored Slider Glass Blunt Assorted Colors |Sesh Supply

$11.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights: - Discrete & portable on-the-go pipe - Includes slider for easy product loading and ashing - Helps keep your stash lit/wind resistant - Multicolor purchasing options - Sesh Supply insignia included on every piece - Cost-effective, durable, highly convenient - Flared mouthpiece - Gold decal - Handheld - Branded Glass - Colored Glass - Clear Glass Introducing the portable "Sesh Slider", an on-the-go glass blunt with a built-in slide mechanism for simple ashing and loading. The glass blunt functions similar to a chillum, however, it can hold up to 1.5 grams of your favorite dry herb, much more than a typical chillum. Pull back the inner glass tube to set the desired amount of herb, and push the tube in to ash.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Neilstrong12

Love it! This thing is amazing. I bought it thinking this will be great for when I don't feel like rolling or I'm out of papers. Well, I love it so much I haven't rolled since I got it. It'll probably make my pack of papers last for months lol. The slider fits pretty tight, so I dabbed a tiny bit of olive oil on a paper towel and lightly coated the piece, which worked like a charm. The first one I bought was the green one at a gas station. I actually dropped it and broke it the next day. I managed to saved it with super glue, but I liked it so much that I wanted to replace it. I bought 2 from this site for me and my husband, pink and white. Then my mom saw it and wanted one so she ordered her a pink one. The white one is the prettiest one and I will probably be ordering more of these for my friends.

Caervin12

Nice little blunt! Got a couple of these, one for me, one for a friend, for two reasons, one, easier than using paper wraps, and two, super affordable. We like it! It's fool proof to pack, to ash you have to be a little careful to not lose anything not yet burned. The gasket that holds the two pieces together is pretty soft, you have to be gentle when holding it as you can easily end up pushing the inner stem too far. Fairly easy to clean, too. Also, StashLabs has excellent and friendly customer service!

About this brand

Stash Lab Technologies Logo
At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!