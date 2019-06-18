Neilstrong12
on June 18th, 2019
Love it! This thing is amazing. I bought it thinking this will be great for when I don't feel like rolling or I'm out of papers. Well, I love it so much I haven't rolled since I got it. It'll probably make my pack of papers last for months lol. The slider fits pretty tight, so I dabbed a tiny bit of olive oil on a paper towel and lightly coated the piece, which worked like a charm. The first one I bought was the green one at a gas station. I actually dropped it and broke it the next day. I managed to saved it with super glue, but I liked it so much that I wanted to replace it. I bought 2 from this site for me and my husband, pink and white. Then my mom saw it and wanted one so she ordered her a pink one. The white one is the prettiest one and I will probably be ordering more of these for my friends.