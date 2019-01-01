3.5" Silver Fumed Color Changing Glass One-Hitter
Highlights: - Color changing glass - Handmade in Los Angeles, California - 3.5 inch measured length - Silver fumed - Portable - Affordable one-hitter An affordable stylish chillum. Handmade in Los Angeles, California, this portable one-hitter is a work of beauty. Complimented with a silver fumed design and heat reactive glass, you'll surely be amazed as the piece transforms over time! With a 3.5" measured body, easily slip it into your purse or pocket for on-the-go use.
