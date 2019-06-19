Marifrance64
on June 19th, 2019
Cool USA colors, its a pretty thick pipe which I like a lot
Channel your inner Captain America with our patriotic swirl pipe- just in time for the holiday! This worked glass pipe measures 4 inches long and sports the beautiful American flag colors laid on the front of the bowl. A nationalistic addition to your stash, that any party would be proud of. Highlights: - Intricate handmade swirling American flag design - Designed and made in the USA - Made from quality borosilicate glass - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable- carry it anywhere!
on June 19th, 2019
