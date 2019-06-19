 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 4" Swirling USA Cane Design Black Glass Pipe

4" Swirling USA Cane Design Black Glass Pipe

by Stash Lab Technologies

About this product

Channel your inner Captain America with our patriotic swirl pipe- just in time for the holiday! This worked glass pipe measures 4 inches long and sports the beautiful American flag colors laid on the front of the bowl. A nationalistic addition to your stash, that any party would be proud of. Highlights: - Intricate handmade swirling American flag design - Designed and made in the USA - Made from quality borosilicate glass - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable- carry it anywhere!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Marifrance64

Cool USA colors, its a pretty thick pipe which I like a lot

About this brand

Stash Lab Technologies Logo
At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!