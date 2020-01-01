Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Highlights - The worlds first adjustable downstem - Made of indestructible aircraft grade aluminum - Adjustable length (2.5 inch - 8.5 inch) - Comes with 3 diffusers - Includes 18/18mm joint & 18/14mm joint low profile - Choice of tree perc or regular perc - Anodized smooth non-stick finish for continued clean new look - 5 available colors
Be the first to review this product.