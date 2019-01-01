"Universal Titanium E-Nail Kit" with 20mm Coil
by Stash Lab TechnologiesWrite a review
$249.99MSRP
About this product
Highlights: - Joint size: 10/ 14 /18mm - Female joint - Male joint - Dank tools e-nail - "Auto-turn-on" to 710 degree for optimal low-temp feature - Completely universal titanium e-mail kit - Digital display with adjustable temperature controls - Nail compatible with 20mm coils and flat coils - Nail dimensions: 3" height with A 7/8" inner diameter - Nail fits 10, 14, And 18mm male and female joints - Standard UV power cord measuring 5' 4" inches length
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.