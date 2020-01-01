 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  STASHLOGIX 'Chico' Jar

STASHLOGIX 'Chico' Jar

by Stashlogix

STASHLOGIX 'Chico' Jar

Chico is for "dry" (less sticky) concentrated organic material. The glass core in the Chico features a wide mouth (1.3 inches) for easy access with a concave base for easy scooping. - Glass-lined - Airtight - Waterproof - UV Proof - BPA free Outside Dimensions: 1.75'' Tall by 1.8'' Wide (at cap) Volume: .75 Fluid Ounces

About this brand

STASHLOGIX was formed based on the principles of functionality, security, and discretion. Founded in 2014 in Boulder, Colorado, STASHLOGIX cases are designed to re-think how we store valuables, private items, firearms, tobacco products, and dangerous/addictive pharmaceuticals. One of our nation’s biggest challenges is the growing heroin epidemic, related to teens getting access to addictive prescription pharmaceuticals from the family's medicine cabinets. STASHLOGIX is the first-ever integrated combination-locking portable safe created to easily store, organize, and lock your private belongings.