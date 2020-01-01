Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Satchmo is made from only the highest quality, precision borosilicate glass, recycled outside plastic shell and thick, beefy Buna gaskets and shock absorbers. Satchmo is built to hold more material and to last a very long time. Glass is anti-static and removable for easy cleaning. - Glass-lined - Airtight - Waterproof - UV Proof - BPA free Glass core is 2" x 2" Casing is 2.5'' Tall x 2.55'' Wide (at cap) Volume is 3 Fluid Ounces
Be the first to review this product.