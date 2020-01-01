Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage.