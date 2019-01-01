About this product
Stash Bubble Hash is produced using ice, water and trichome-rich flower grown in our own in-house facility to create a delicious, solvent-free concentrate. The filtration process involves using bubble bags that decrease in size and an ice-water bath to keep the resin glands intact while separating the trichomes, resulting in a smooth and pure smokable concentrate.
Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.