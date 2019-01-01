 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Stash Pull N Snap

Stash Pull N Snap

by Stash

About this product

Pull N Snap hash oil has a unique consistency that fits nicely between wax and shatter. Wax tends to be more runny while shatter tends to be quite solid. However, Pull N Snap is able to stretch when pulled before breaking off, often resulting in its signature “snapping” sound.

About this brand

Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.