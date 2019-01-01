About this product
Pull N Snap hash oil has a unique consistency that fits nicely between wax and shatter. Wax tends to be more runny while shatter tends to be quite solid. However, Pull N Snap is able to stretch when pulled before breaking off, often resulting in its signature “snapping” sound.
Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.