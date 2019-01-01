 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Stash Sugar Wax

Stash Sugar Wax

by Stash

Sugar Wax is created through a specific extraction and purging process resulting in a granulated “sugar” texture that is gold and amber in color. This consistency allow the terpene profile to permeate through the extract releasing the vibrant flavor and aroma of the strain.

Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.