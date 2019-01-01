 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by State Flower Cannabis

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

Started from the relentless pursuit to grow truly exceptional flowers, State Flower evolved from a boutique approach to cultivation into state-of-the-art operations, while maintaining an ultra-premium level of quality. As the cannabis industry transitions from its humble roots, we are proud to be leading the way into this new phase of professional standards and practices.