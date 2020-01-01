 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
by State Flower Cannabis

Garanimals is a strain with a strong lineage. A cross between Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, Garanimals combines the deliciousness of the former and the potency of the latter to produce an indica-dominant strain that leaves a lasting impression on your senses. This flower is camouflaged with purples and greens, and the dense forest of trichomes almost gives off a silver glow. Its smell will ignite nostalgia in an experienced cannaseur, as it combines the sweetness of Grape Pie with a doughy, spiciness often associated with GSC strains. Garanimals produces high levels of THC but low levels of anxiety—a great combination for those looking for relief at the end of the day. Effects also include an incredible body sensation that is more tingly than heavy and a cerebral experience that is calming and euphoric. In short, this is a perfect strain for unwinding after a long day, and to partner with a massage or hot tub session. 

 

Started from the relentless pursuit to grow truly exceptional flowers, State Flower evolved from a boutique approach to cultivation into state-of-the-art operations, while maintaining an ultra-premium level of quality. As the cannabis industry transitions from its humble roots, we are proud to be leading the way into this new phase of professional standards and practices.